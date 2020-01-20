Cozy & Warm Smartwool On Sale Now Up To 25% Off at Backcountry

Anchor Line Shirt Jacket GET IT!

Crisp mountain air is this three-season shirtjack’s preferred domain. The merino and nylon blend will help regulate your temperature whether you’re chopping wood in October or heading out for a hike in April. Roomy and versatile, it comes in grey, black, or this cool red Buffalo check.

Get It: Save 20% on the Smartwool Anchor Line Shirt Jacket ($144; was $180) at Backcountry

