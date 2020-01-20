Cozy & Warm Smartwool On Sale Now Up To 25% Off at Backcountry

CHUP Hansker Sweater GET IT!

This soft, comfortable, and stylish sweater is ready to have fun in the winter. Whether at the lodge apres-ski or on slopes, its soft but heavyweight merino wool blend offers breathable warmth and next-to-skin comfort that’s perfect for relaxing or ripping. And the Nordic-inspired design fits in perfectly on snowy days.

Get It: Save 25% on this Smartwool CHUP Hansker Sweater ($135; was $180) at Backcountry

