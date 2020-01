Merino Sport 250 Bottom GET IT!

The perfect bottom baselayer for keeping you toasty but comfortable on long backcountry ski tours or hikes through snow-covered forests. The antimicrobial merino wool and polyester blend fabric wicks moisture and dries quickly, while staying breathable for active pursuits.

Get It: Save 20% on Smartwool Merino Sport 250 Bottom ($76; was $95) at Backcountry

