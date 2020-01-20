Cozy & Warm Smartwool On Sale Now Up To 25% Off at Backcountry

Smartloft 150 Merino Puffer Jacket GET IT!

A Merino wool puffer on sale? Count us in. This mid-layer jacket boasts wool insulation that is packable, maintains loft even when wet, and breathes when you work up a sweat. The Merino lining wicks moisture off your body. The nylon outer deflects light precipitation and wind. Extra durable shoulder patches are perfect for backpack straps, and a wide variety of pockets keep your hands free while you explore the backcountry.

Get It: Save 24% on the Smartwool Smartloft 150 Jacket ($175; was $230) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!