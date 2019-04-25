



white lab coat and sitting at a large wood workbench in the corner of a workshop with views of the woods out back, Charles Emslie grabs a magnifying loupe and casts his gaze on a 1989 Rolex Submariner 16610. The stainless steel watch with a black bezel probably sold for around $1,500 when it was released, but today it is prized by collectors and can fetch as much as $8,000—if it’s in mint condition.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case with this Rolex. “The watch is old enough that the oils have degraded and gotten dirty and dried out,” Emslie says. “It needs a complete overhaul.”

With that, Emslie, 32, who’s been repairing fine watches for a decade, prepares to go inside the Submariner and take it apart piece by piece. This is no simple task. The mechanical watch, which is powered by the movement of the wearer’s arm, comprises hundreds of pieces—some “only a little thicker than a human hair,” Emslie says. To inspect the Rolex, Emslie will use an array of specialized tools, everything from millimeter-size screwdrivers to wooden tweezers—you don’t have to worry about scratches quite as much with the wood ones, he explains. From there, certain key parts of the watch, including its automatic movement, will be placed in a cleaning machine called the Greiner Vibrograf ACS900 in a nearby room. The case, meanwhile, will be washed separately in something called an Elma Ultrasonic Tank. Then Emslie will put it all back together, testing and retesting the rehabbed timepiece to ensure precision accuracy.