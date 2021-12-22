Cuddle up in Bed This Winter in Comfort With This Supersoft Onesie

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to underwear, one of our favorite brands out there is Pair of Thieves. The selection of undies in that store is so soft and comfortable that you’ll wish you have them your whole life. And that level of craft has been aimed at pajamas, as this Supersoft Onesie is here to bear out.

Having gotten a hold of the Supersoft Onesie ourselves, we can tell you right from the jump that these are incredibly comfortable. We’ve spent a few cold winters nights in these already and the level of comfort they provided is hard to overstate. And that’s due to the materials used in the making of them.

Coming in with a blend made up of cotton, viscose, and spandex jersey 170 GSM, the Supersoft Onesie has an incredible level of give to them. They stretch quite well, so you can roll around in bed in them without getting too uncomfortable in them. And just lounging on the couch helps you feel like you’re floating on air.

Another benefit of these is the look of them. It’s a really funky style and one that makes them really stand out from other pajama onesies out there. You may not be out socializing with these on, but you can give yourself something to look at the rest of the day that’s pleasing to the eyes.

We love Pair of Thieves and we are here to support them yet again because yet again, they have delivered a winner. The Supersoft Onesie is perfect for these winter nights ahead of us and we suggest you guys go over to Pair of Thieves right now to enjoy your nights more than ever.

Get It: Pick up the Supersoft Onesie ($50) at Pair of Thieves

