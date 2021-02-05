Cuddle Up Under This Luxurious Weighted Blanket This Valentine’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’re not too far off from Valentine’s Day folks. In a little over a week’s time, we will be celebrating with that special someone we share our life with. If you want to make the day spent inside all the more relaxing, you should pick up this Luxurious Weighted Blanket from Weighted Idea.

This Weighted Idea Cool Weighted Blanket is a great gift for any time of the year. Obviously, it’s great for the winter because of its insulated design. But it is great all year round because it’s designed to not be too warm. It’ll cool you down when it gets too hot in there. So when the summer rolls around, this is still in style.

It’s also incredibly soft to the touch. When you lay under the Weighted Idea Cool Weighted Blanket, you won’t just feel the weight on your body. But you’ll feel that smooth and soft cotton material. So when you’re snuggled up under this cover, you’ll be able to just enjoy each other’s embrace with no discomfort.

And, of course, there’s the relaxing quality of the Weighted Idea Cool Weighted Blanket. Having that weight on top of you helps to ease stress. That pressure helps to release serotonin into your system. Soon enough, you’ll be ready to drift off in your partner’s arms.

So if you’re looking to make it a special Valentine’s Day, you should do so by picking up this Weighted Idea Cool Weighted Blanket. We’re still in a pandemic, so staying at home is the best bet. And staying at home has never been as comfortable as it will be with this in your life.

