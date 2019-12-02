Cyber Monday Deal: Save 42% On This Weighted Blanket At Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





December is finally here. No more waiting around. The holiday season is in full swing. All the decorations are going up and everywhere you look, the deals are going to be quite appealing. So your holiday shopping is going to be a lot more convenient on the ole bank account.

You are going to be looking everywhere for ideas and some of these deals will be too good to pass up. One of those deals is over at Amazon on the great ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket 15 Pounds Queen Size.

A weighted blanket is pretty great as a gift for anyone, no matter the season or the person. The right kind of weighted blanket will make it a lot easier for people to get to bed. It is like being wrapped up in a loving embrace no matter where you are. And the ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket 15 Pounds Queen Size is a great blanket.

Right off the bat, the ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket 15 Pounds Queen Size is a good looking blanket. That dark grey color scheme is good no matter how it’s being used. Either on a bed or being used while sitting on the couch, this will just fit in naturally.

The ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket 15 Pounds Queen Size is made with 100 percent soft cotton. So this is blanket will feel good when you are using it, but it will also be good no matter the season. It will keep you warm and toasty but it won’t overload you with heat if you’re wearing it in the summer.

Picking the right weight for your weighted blanket doesn’t have to be all that difficult. The recommended weight is 6 to 10 percent of your body weight. So for those in the 150 to 190-pound range, this ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket 15 Pounds Queen Size is a great choice. It won’t be too heavy nor too light. It’s the perfect weight range.

Anyone that is still looking for some good gifts could do a lot worse than picking up the ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket 15 Pounds Queen Size. At this price, you almost can’t not get it. But this price won’t last forever. It’s a Cyber Monday deal, so it will be coming to an end pretty shortly. So jump on this deal now while you can to make the holidays better for a family member or friend.

Get It: Pick up the ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket 15 Pounds Queen Size ($50; was $86) at Amazon

