Cyber Monday Makes This Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket Even Easier to Buy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We got a lot of cold weather in front of us. Thanksgiving just came to an end and we haven’t even gotten to December yet. So we’re gonna want to stay nice and warm during the months ahead. Which is why the Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket from Huckberry is a great gift for one’s self or for a loved one this holiday season.

Huckberry is a great outlet for men to pick up new gear. Be it stylish and durable clothing like the Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket to kitchenware and home goods, the quality is always high. We love trying out new gear from Huckberry. And this coat did not let us down when we slid it onto our backs. Right off the bat, this is a winner.

What helps to make the Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket such a great coat to throw on this winter is that the shell is made of Nylon and Cotton. Those materials help keep the cold out and the warmth in. In tandem with the polyester ripstop lining and filling, this coat is a great item to add to any winter wardrobe.

It doesn’t hurt that this is also a pretty damn stylish coat as well. It’s good for any casual trip out of the house. The look is very outdoorsy without ever looking rundown. You can look great running to the stores for some groceries or heading out to the bar with the guys. For something this effective as keeping you warm, it’s just as good in the style department as well.

The holidays are right around the corner folks and if you are looking for a gift for a loved one, this Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket is a great gift. Or you can get it for yourself. Either way, with Cyber Monday savings live right now, there has never been a better time to pick this coat up now. Act fast before the stock runs out completely.

Get It: Pick up the Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket ($238; was $298) at Huckberry

Get it!

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022