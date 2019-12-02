Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Just in time for winter, right now—and we mean today only—you can take 65 percent off the regular price of this amazing parka. Designed for Macy’s by legendary designer Michael Kors, it normally costs $375. Pick it up before midnight tonight, and this coat is all yours for just $130.

This Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka is available in nine colors and in sizes from XS to 3XL. So there’s one for every man’s taste. Whether you buy this amazing fur-lined parka for yourself or as a gift for someone else, this is a Cyber Week steal on top-rated outerwear.

It’s way too good to pass up. Just $130 for a $375 Michael Kors winter coat!? This incredible deal ends at midnight on December 2. So if you’re on the fence, jump down right now and pull the trigger on this Cyber Monday coat deal.

This functional and fashionable Michael Kors’ water-resistant snorkel coat offers warmth and style all in one. It has a stand collar with an attached hood that has removable faux-fur trim. So even if you’re not into the fur-hood look, this is still the perfect winter coat for men. It even has an attached quilted bib to lock out cold and moisture.

At this price, just buy it for yourself! You need a new water-resistant winter coat anyway, right?

This parka comes in nine great shades, from black and olive or khaki, navy, eggplant, and two shades of camo: blue and green. So it’s perfect whether you dress it up and wear it over your suit or just use it as a relaxed winter coat. It’s lined and insulated all the way down the sleeves, with a 20-degree warmth factor. The cuffs have a button adjust, too.

The front rocks both zipper and button closures. It has two zip pockets to secure valuables at the chest, and two hand-warmer flap pockets at the hips. It’s even got an interior pocket to keep necessities dry and close.

Best of all, it’s 100 percent machine washable.

So whether you buy it as a holiday gift or just keep it for yourself, head over to Macy’s today and nab this amazing steal of a deal. You’ll stay warm and dry this winter, and look great straight through until spring.

Get It: Save 65% on this Michael Kors Snorkel Parka ($130; was $375) at Macy’s during Cyber Week 2019

