Dad Will Love This Delta Pique Polo From Rhone For Father’s Day

Father’s Day is right around the corner. We gotta spend the time before that special day looking for gifts for the Dads in our lives. And a lot of Dads sure love them some golf. For those Dads, you really can’t go wrong with picking up this fantastic Delta Pique Polo from Rhone for their special day.

Golf just brings out the polo shirts. Guys love throwing them on and hitting some balls across the links for 18 holes. There’s gonna be a lot of them out there when Dad goes golfing again. But few will look as stylish and as comfortable as your Dad will because he’s gonna have this Delta Pique Polo.

Rhone makes some great items and the Delta Pique Polo. It’s got a great look to it. No matter which of the multiple colorway options you pick, they will just pop. Any outfit, be it on the golf course or the office or the bar, will look so much better with this lightweight and cooling material giving their look a boost.

Lightweight and cooling is also a big reason why this shirt is so high up on the list for us. When the sun rises and the heat is bearing down, any guy will want this shirt on. It’s not gonna weigh them down. Instead, it’s gonna help them feel loose and breezy so they can enjoy their time out in the summer sun.

We love Rhone and this Delta Pique Polo is another good example of why that is. Made with the utmost care to be perfectly balanced in style and function. So head on over to the site right now and pick up one of these while the getting is good. For yourself or for the old man. Either way, you’re making a smart move.

Get It: Pick up the Delta Pique Polo ($88) at Rhone

