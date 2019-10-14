Deal Alert: Get The Calvin Klein Leather Biker Jacket For 53% Off Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Now that fall is here and it’s time to throw on a jacket in the brisk morning air, leather jackets are the best. Leather is amazing-looking and it’s pretty functional too. Fall breezes don’t stand a chance.

There are plenty of places in the world to get a good leather jacket. And there are different styles of jacket too. So where can one go to get a really good leather jacket? You don’t have to look any further than Macy’s.

Now that it’s Columbus Day, the sales are pretty strong, too. Items are up to 60 percent off. Some discounts can be even deeper with the code SAVE, which will take off an additional 20 percent off those sales prices. That really can’t be beaten.

The Calvin Klein Men’s Leather Biker Jacket will do the trick. It falls into the Columbus Day Sale, so the discount is deep even before the coupon code is added. To be able to save more than 50 percent off on this jacket makes it even more appealing.

Just look at the Calvin Klein Men’s Leather Biker Jacket. Coming from Calvin Klein means that it’s going to be made with the utmost craft. It’s a simple-looking biker jacket. It will look good on most men and it will keep them warm during the cold nights that will keep on increasing as the winter gets closer and closer.

This sale is not going to last much longer. So any guy that wants to add a new jacket to their wardrobe better take a good hard look at the Calvin Klein Men’s Leather Biker Jacket. There’s a good chance it won’t be this cheap for a long, long time. So take advantage of it now while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Calvin Klein Men’s Leather Biker Jacket ($335 with coupon code SAVE; was $698) at Macy’s

