Deal Alert: Get This Shearling-lined Puffer Coat for Just $49 at Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Quick: what’s the hottest, coolest coat of the season? If you answered “puffer,” you’d be right. But wait—if you answered “shearling-lined range coat,” you’d also be right. Both styles are extremely popular this winter. Which one to get? There’s no need to settle. Right now this grey corduroy, shearling-lined puffer is 65 percent off at Macy’s!

It’s not just marked down a bit. This is not just a decent deal you should consider. No, this awesome coat is on Last Act Clearance right now at Macy’s. Originally priced at $140, you can get it for just $49.

That’s a staggeringly undeniable deal.

Tasso Elba is one of Macy’s in-house brands, so you know anything with that label is bound to be of good quality at an affordable price. But this deal is just mind-blowing—particularly because this coat encompasses two styles that are so huge right now. And corduroy is also trending these days. So no matter how you look at it, this is a veritable bargain on a stylish, well-made range coat that you simply cannot pass up.

Even better, unlike a lot of clearance items at Macy’s, this shearling-lined puffer coat is still available in all sizes, from Small to XXL. So before you average-sized guys click away, thinking you’re too late, rest assured there’s one for you, too.

This shearling-lined puffer coat only comes in grey—but that’s okay because grey goes with everything! It will look great with jeans, chinos, or whatever. And it’s nice enough to wear to the office. Check out the sleek shoulders!

Trimmed with a plush fleece faux-shearling collar and front, and finished in rich, grey corduroy, this Tasso Elba puffer jacket combines a classic feel with a modern take on legendary “range” style. It’s got those popular denim coats beat, though, because it’s polyester-lined and filled with soft, warm down. And unlike denim range coats, it’s got an inside pocket to keep your valuables secure.

So if you want a trendy coat that stands out from the pack, try this Tasso Elba shearling-lined corduroy puffer. It’s $91 off at Macy’s right now.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!