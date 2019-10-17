Deal Alert: Save 63% On This Nautica Overcoat at Macy’s This Weekend

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The days are not going to be getting warmer anytime soon. Fall is here and the winter is following behind it pretty closely. For many days ahead of us, and with no end in sight, it’s going to be jacket weather.

Some days are going to be better than others. The worst days of the fall are generally going to be on par with the best days of the winter. But those bad winter days? Oh boy. There’s isn’t much worse than a debilitatingly cold winter day.

A day at work is going to require a much different coat than a night out with the guys. A nice work coat can surely be worn out, but a social jacket is not always fitting for work. A nice overcoat is a pretty good choice for work occasions, as an overcoat will add some class and keep those work clothes protected from the elements of a commute.

Where does one find a good overcoat? A good one can cost a great deal of money. It would be well-spent, but if there’s a way to avoid that, why not?

Macy’s is usually the best bet for guys on the search for an overcoat. There’s always a good selection with good pricing. And there’s no better example of this than the Nautica Men’s Classic Regular Fit Wool Cashmere Blend Solid Overcoat.

The Nautica Men’s Classic Regular Fit Wool Cashmere Blend Solid Overcoat is a great-looking overcoat. Like the name says, this is a classic overcoat, the kind of item every guy must have. That sleek black look with those large buttons is a gorgeous, timeless look.

Not only is the Nautica Men’s Classic Regular Fit Wool Cashmere Blend Solid Overcoat a looker, but it’s easy to wear, too. The shell is made with wool, cashmere, and nylon to give it that great look and durability for moving around. The interior is polyester and adds insulation to the mix, making the cold weather no big deal when it’s time to head out.

As usual with Macy’s, the Nautica Men’s Classic Regular Fit Wool Cashmere Blend Solid Overcoat is extremely affordable. With the coupon code THANKS, the pricing becomes even better by dropping down to $150. For an overcoat that looks and wears this good, that is an unreal deal.

This deal is going to come to an end on October 20. So grab one of these overcoats while you can, as it is sure to fly off the rack well before the 20th.

Get It: Pick up the Nautica Men’s Classic/Regular Fit Wool/Cashmere Blend Solid Overcoat ($150 with coupon code THANKS; was $400) at Macy’s

