DEAL ALERT: Starter Polar Fleece Pullovers From Just $8

Fleece may be trending these days, but as any outdoor enthusiast knows, fleece is a special material. Not only is it warm, but it’s extremely breathable and plush. And versatile; it goes great as a top layer and is soft enough to wear solo. So fleece fans and the fleece-curious should take note of this deal. Right now you can pick up a polar fleece pullover from $8!

That’s right. This Starter Polar Fleece Snap-Collar Pullover, an Amazon exclusive, starts at just $8. You get your choice of black, grey, royal blue and red. Prices vary depending on color and size and of course, the Small sizes cost the least. But Large sizes start at a ridiculously low, mind-boggling $12.

That’s a remarkable deal on a functional, good-looking top layer or sweater, no matter the brand or material. But this fleece pullover is made by respected activewear manufacturer Starter, a company that’s been around since 1971. So you know it’s a quality product, no matter the price.

This Is Not A Sale…

And here’s the crazy part: this fleece pullover isn’t on sale! Far as we can tell, $8 is the normal starting price for this item, all the time. It’s shipped and sold by Amazon, too. So if you’re a Prime member, you could have this killer fleece pullover in your mailbox in a day or two.

It’s got a snap-neck closure, so you can button up or take it casual. And those two hands pockets on the sides? That’s actually a sneaky kangaroo pocket that stretches from side-to-side across the front.

Cooler still, the kangaroo pocket is also accessible via a hidden zipper that’s tucked under that cross-torso seam. So it’s plenty big enough for stashing most anything—even for hiding a tablet or small laptop from a sudden squall. It would come in super-handy during commutes and on hikes and bike rides.

Reviewer rave about it, giving it a perfect five-star rating. Most mention its soft versatility, saying they wear it over a shirt or even on its own. And according to real reviewers, it’s true to size, so that’s a consideration; if you plan to wear it as a top layer, size up.

So head over to Amazon today and pick up a new fleece pullover for fall.

This sweater is part of a new collaboration between Amazon and Starter. A collection of athletic-inspired activewear basics such as tees, shorts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants, it’s called the Starter Kit.

