Deal With Night Sweats No More With The Regulator Bed Sheets

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Even though the winter is here and the cold weather came with it, night sweats are still a problem for many people. It can make it hard to get to bed. You get overheated and you toss and turn. It’s no fun but help is here. And that help comes in the form of The Regulator Bed Sheets.

Over at My Sheets Rock, you can pick up The Regulator Bed Sheets to bring a ton of comfort and coolness to your bedroom. We tend to overheat at night when trying to get to bed. So we can say from personal experience that these sheets will be a godsend to anyone in need.

What makes The Regulator Bed Sheets so great? Well, the main reason is what materials are used. These are made with some of the highest grade bamboo rayon. When you lay down in bed with these around you, the lush feel of these sheets will put you at ease immediately.

Not only is the bamboo used in The Regulator Bed Sheets soft, but they help to regulate temperature. That’s the biggest feature here. Whether you are too hot or too cold, the bamboo will help your body stay as comfortable as possible. By reducing humidity, you will find comfort no matter the season.

Another benefit to The Regulator Bed Sheets is how they wick away moisture. That means if any sweat does somehow pop up or you slip into bed after a shower, that dampness won’t stay around for long. And since they are odor resistant, so you won’t have to worry about your sweat being wicked away but leaving a stink.

These Regulator Bed Sheets are some of the most comfortable, lightweight, and stretchy sheets around. We’ve had so many better nights rest with these on our bed. So if you want to sleep easier, pick up a set now. Whichever stylish color option you choose, these will make a great addition to any home.

