Man wearing Paul Smith Blue/White Checked Double Breasted Overcoat, Paul Smith Fit Two Button Suit, and Paul Smith Floral Shirt
Photography by Paul Storey; styling by Karen Shapiro; model Clint Mauro at Maxx Management

Style

Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Style Trend: Deconstructed Looks Are the Key to Looking Put-Together

by Karen Shapiro

It’s been said that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. But that’s not always true, especially in men’s fashion, where a well-chosen piece can make an entire outfit. Whether it’s a sophisticated suit or a structured jacket, a deconstructed look will always set the mood.

In fact, a deconstructed look is just the thing to keep you looking put-together for fall 2022 into winter 2023.

Get the look (above): Paul Smith Blue/White Checked Double Breasted Overcoat [$1,625; paulsmith.com]; Paul Smith Fit Two Button Suit [$1,095; paulsmith.com]; Paul Smith Floral Shirt [$450; paulsmith.com]

Man wearing a green fall jacket

Fall Jackets Guide 2022: The Best Picks for Men

Read article
Man wearing Knickerbocker York Raincoat, Cole Haan Cap Toe Oxford, Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Dress Shirt, Brooks Brothers Plaid Tie, and Alexander McQueen Trousers
Paul Storey

Knickerbocker York Raincoat [$550; knickerbocker.nyc]; Cole Haan Cap Toe Oxford [$300; colehaan.com]; Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Dress Shirt [$118; brooksbrothers.com]; Brooks Brothers Plaid Tie [$90; brooksbrothers.com]; Alexander McQueen Trousers [price upon request; alexandermcqueen.com]

Black man riding horse wearing striped color-blocked turtle neck and black vest

Men's Fall Fashion That Works as Hard as You Do

Read article
Man wearing Louis Vuitton Men’s Cutaway Jacket, Louis Vuitton Evening Long Sleeve Shirt, and Louis Vuitton Drawstring Pants
Paul Storey

Louis Vuitton Men’s Cutaway Jacket [price upon request; louisvuitton.com]; Louis Vuitton Evening Long Sleeve Shirt [price upon request; louisvuitton.com]; Louis Vuitton Drawstring Pants [price upon request; louisvuitton.com]

Belts

Grab One Of These Belts That Compliment Your Fall Styles

Read article
Man wearing Alexander McQueen Jacket, Alexander McQueen Trousers, and Alexander McQueen Shirt
Paul Storey

Alexander McQueen Jacket [price upon request; alexandermcqueen.com]; Alexander McQueen Trousers [price upon request; alexandermcqueen.com] Alexander McQueen Shirt [price upon request; alexandermcqueen.com]

Man wearing Man wearing Salvatore Ferragamo Lapel Wool Coat and Salvatore Ferragamo Knit Hooded Jumper
Paul Storey

Salvatore Ferragamo Lapel Wool Coat [$4,200; ferragamo.com]; Salvatore Ferragamo Knit Hooded Jumper [$1,050; ferragamo.com]

Man wearing Dior Men Coat
Paul Storey

Dior Men Coat [$5,600; dior.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Topics: fashion men's clothing style
More from Style