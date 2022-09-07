Style
Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Style Trend: Deconstructed Looks Are the Key to Looking Put-Together
It’s been said that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. But that’s not always true, especially in men’s fashion, where a well-chosen piece can make an entire outfit. Whether it’s a sophisticated suit or a structured jacket, a deconstructed look will always set the mood.
In fact, a deconstructed look is just the thing to keep you looking put-together for fall 2022 into winter 2023.
Get the look (above): Paul Smith Blue/White Checked Double Breasted Overcoat [$1,625; paulsmith.com]; Paul Smith Fit Two Button Suit [$1,095; paulsmith.com]; Paul Smith Floral Shirt [$450; paulsmith.com]
Knickerbocker York Raincoat [$550; knickerbocker.nyc]; Cole Haan Cap Toe Oxford [$300; colehaan.com]; Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Dress Shirt [$118; brooksbrothers.com]; Brooks Brothers Plaid Tie [$90; brooksbrothers.com]; Alexander McQueen Trousers [price upon request; alexandermcqueen.com]
Louis Vuitton Men’s Cutaway Jacket [price upon request; louisvuitton.com]; Louis Vuitton Evening Long Sleeve Shirt [price upon request; louisvuitton.com]; Louis Vuitton Drawstring Pants [price upon request; louisvuitton.com]
Alexander McQueen Jacket [price upon request; alexandermcqueen.com]; Alexander McQueen Trousers [price upon request; alexandermcqueen.com] Alexander McQueen Shirt [price upon request; alexandermcqueen.com]
Salvatore Ferragamo Lapel Wool Coat [$4,200; ferragamo.com]; Salvatore Ferragamo Knit Hooded Jumper [$1,050; ferragamo.com]
Dior Men Coat [$5,600; dior.com]
