When it comes to timeless outerwear, the denim jacket is virtually invincible. From rugged ranchers to urban style influencers, it’s an integral staple in any man’s wardrobe. Even if you find yourself somewhere in between those two extremes (as most of us probably are), there’s a denim jacket out there waiting to be adopted into your closet this season.

If there’s one jacket that started it all, it’s the Levi Strauss Type 1. Introduced in the early 20th century, this classic hard-wearing garment served as part of the unofficial uniform of the American working man for decades. And like other style staples with utilitarian origins, the denim jacket soon infiltrated the fashion universe. Reinvented by menswear designers the world over, today’s jean jacket comes in a dizzying array of denim variations, washes, and cuts, all accented with unique details like intricate embroidery, warm sherpa linings, and even decorative patches. Below, we’ve compiled 11 of our favorite jean jacket picks. Just like the original, each one is guaranteed to get better with age.

The Best Denim Jackets for Men 2021

1. Herschel Denim Shop Jacket

Herschel’s new unisex Supply Uniform Collection is made up of highly functional wardrobe basics, including tops, bottoms, outwear, and the Denim Shop Jacket. The workwear-inspired piece comes in a medium-wash shade with metal buttons and three pockets, and it’s finished with Herschel’s signature white woven label.

[$100; herschel.com]

2. Frame Nardian Weekend Denim Jacket

Fresh on the scene for the 2021 fall season, Frame’s vintage-feeling Nardian jacket is cut in a relaxed silhouette from a mix of different fabrics, including recycled materials. Oversized flap pockets and minimal stitching give a modern update to the archetypal trucker style.

[$328; frame-store.com]

3. Levi’s Red Trucker Jacket

Earlier this year, Levi’s relaunched its Red Collection, an experimental product line originally released in the ‘90s. The collection focuses on sustainable fabrics like organic cotton and hemp, which have a smaller environmental footprint than other popular materials. Levi’s reimagined its trendsetting denim trucker jacket using cottonized hemp, which requires less water and fewer chemicals than traditional cotton (it’s softer, too).

[$130; levi.com]

4. Madewell Sherpa Classic Jean Jacket

Lined with fuzzy and insulating sherpa material paired with quilted sleeves, Madewell’s jean jacket will retain heat and keep you warm on colder days. Its looser fit is also well-suited for layering, either over a hoodie for extra warmth or under a trenchcoat if the forecast looks drizzly.

[$175; madewell.com]

5. Pangaia Nettle Denim Jacket

Founded by former Levi’s designer Jonathan Cheung, Pangaia is all about sustainability and circular product life cycles. The company uses regenerative wild Himalayan nettle and organic cotton from India for its selvedge denim pieces, and they also feature non-galvanized stainless steel hardware so they can be more easily recycled. This unisex jean jacket also comes with an anti-odor treatment to reduce the need for cleaning and a QR code for getting more info on its circularity.

[$275; thepangaia.com]

6. Sandro Denim Work Jacket

Cut entirely from breathable organic cotton, Sandro’s lightweight ecru-colored denim jacket is a refreshing alternative to the age-old blue jean trucker. A pair of patch pockets sits at the hip so you can store your phone or keys, metal buttons fasten at the front, and the thinner material means this jacket works well in a French tuck.

[$340; bloomingdales.com]

7. Allsaints Ormside Denim Jacket

Keep an eye out for subtle details on this one: Allsaints introduced low-key distressing and a soft corduroy spread collar to liven up an otherwise standard trucker silhouette. The Ormside also features two chest pockets and two interior pockets to stash your essentials, which makes it an ideal layer for moving from day to night. Plus, the company is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, which supports more sustainable practices in cotton farming.

[$215; us.allsaints.com]

8. Ksubi Oh G Jacket Acid Trip Trash

Made of heavy-duty rigid denim, Ksubi’s Oh G trucker jacket veers toward grunge fashion with stonewashed denim, retro hardware, signature cross embroidery, and ample destruction—rips, tears, and frays included.

[$240; ksubi.com]

9. Adriano Goldschmied Dart Jacket

AG’s handsome Dart Jacket is constructed with stretch Japanese denim to ensure a comfy fit as you go about your day. The dark wash is extra versatile, too: Pair it with everything from white jeans to khakis.

[$275; agjeans.com]

10. Todd Snyder Denim Chore Coat

The denim variant of Todd Snyder’s wear-anywhere chore coat is crafted from a stretch fabric that fuses flexible comfort with artisanal selvedge appeal. This jacket embodies a rugged workwear aesthetic with its dual front-facing patch pockets, singular chest pocket, and melamine buttons. Reinforced with exceptionally durable double-needle stitching, it will also stand the test of time.

[$268; toddsnyder.com]

11. Wrangler Heritage Flannel Lined Jacket

With its warm flannel lining, Wrangler’s Heritage jacket is perfect for chilly days when you just don’t feel like bundling up in multiple layers. It boasts two flap pockets at the chest and Wrangler’s iconic “W” stitching, and the fabric will develop a unique fade the more you rock it.

[$159; wrangler.com]

