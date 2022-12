15. Ami Denim Buttoned Ami De Cœur Jacket Get It

Instead of being cut to a typical trucker silhouette, this pre-faded jacket from Ami takes on the sportier appearance of a track jacket. Brand-specific features include a button-closed front and welt side pockets as well as a signature bright red Ami de Coeur logo stitched at the chest.

[$595; amiparis.com]

