13. Cherry LA Paint Splattered Denim Jacket Get It

Throw on this jacket from newcomer Cherry LA when you’re in a cheeky mood. Each garment is manufactured in South Central LA and individually hand-splattered with multiple colors of paint. If you want to really commit to the look, pick up a matching pair of paint-speckled blue jeans.

[$370; mrporter.com]

