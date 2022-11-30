16. John Elliott Thumper Jacket Type III Selvedge Get It

Unlike most designers, John Elliott chose a more sustainable waterless fading process for the custom Japanese selvedge denim comprising this jacket. In addition, hand sanding and 3D resin are used to mimic one year of natural wear-and-tear (of course, the jacket will continue to pick up wear marks over time). Contrast stitching and waistband tabs give this piece additional interest.

[$598; johnelliott.com]

