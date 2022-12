8. Ksubi Oh G Jacket Acid Trip Trash Get It

Made of heavy-duty rigid denim, Ksubi’s Oh G trucker jacket veers toward grunge fashion with stonewashed denim, retro hardware, signature cross embroidery, and ample destruction—rips, tears, and frays included.

[$240; ksubi.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!