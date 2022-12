4. Madewell Sherpa Classic Jean Jacket Get It

This version of Madewell’s standard denim jacket is lined with fuzzy and insulating sherpa material—except inside the quilted sleeves—to help you retain more body heat on colder days. Its looser fit is also well-suited for layering: Slip it over a hoodie for extra warmth or under a trenchcoat if the forecast looks drizzly.

[$175; madewell.com]

