5. Pangaia Nettle Denim Jacket Get It

Founded by former Levi’s designer Jonathan Cheung, Pangaia is all about sustainability and circular product life cycles. The company uses regenerative wild Himalayan nettle and organic cotton from India for its selvedge denim pieces, and they also feature non-galvanized stainless steel hardware so they can be more easily recycled. This unisex jean jacket also comes with an anti-odor treatment to reduce the need for cleaning and a QR code for getting more info on its circularity.

[$305; pangaia.com]

