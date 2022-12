6. Sandro Denim Work Jacket Get It

Cut entirely from breathable organic cotton, Sandro’s lightweight denim jacket is a refreshing alternative to the age-old blue jean trucker. A pair of patch pockets sits at the hip so you can store your phone or keys, metal buttons fasten at the front, and the thinner material means this jacket works well in a French tuck.

[$270; bloomingdales.com]

