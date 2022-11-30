3. Stolen Girlfriends Club Ranch Rider Trucker Jacket Get It

Whether you’re riding to Sturgis or strolling around Soho, the Ranch Rider from Stolen Girlfriends Club is a great pick. This stylish workhouse of a jacket offers plenty of rock-n-roll appeal without looking tired: It’s part of the brand’s American Dream collection, which remixes Y2K quirk with ‘60s Americana vibes.

[$274; stolengirlfriendsclub.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!