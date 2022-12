12. Taylor Stitch The Long Haul Jacket Get It

As its name suggests, this organic cotton selvedge denim jacket was made for the long haul. But since it’s garment washed, it’ll look like one of your well-worn favorites right out of the box. The map print inside the pockets is a fun travel-inspired touch.

[$238; taylorstitch.com]

