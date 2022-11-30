Style

The 16 Best Denim Jackets for Men That Get Better With Age

Man wearing a Wrangler Reissue Men's Selvedge 24MJZ Jacket. denim jackets
16
Wrangler Reissue Men's Selvedge 24MJZ JacketCourtesy Image 11 / 16

11. Wrangler Reissue Men’s Selvedge 24MJZ Jacket

Get It

First created for ranch hands and rodeo cowboys, this archival reissue—a limited release—keeps all the same details as the original: two flap pockets at the chest, front pleating, full zip closure, and Wrangler’s iconic “W” stitching. The twill fabric sourced from North Carolina-based Cone Mills will develop a unique fade the more you wear it.

[$265; wrangler.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Style