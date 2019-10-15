Dress for Anything with the New Rhone Commuter Jogger

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





We’re always on the go. Whether we’re rushing to work, hurrying home in time to pick up the kids, or finding an hour to squeeze in a workout, there just aren’t enough hours in the day to spend time changing outfits for every particular task. So when we’re on the move, we stay dressed for the task by pulling on the new Commuter Joggers from Rhone.

Rhone is one of our favorite activewear brands for a lot of reasons. It’s quality gear and performance apparel, well-made and good -looking. But we also love Rhone because they understand what’s it’s like to be a busy guy these days.

That’s why the Rhone Commuter Pant has always been one of our clutch go-to’s. Moisture-wicking, anti-odor, and wrinkle-resistant, they also look great no matter if we’re riding the bike, on the train, or waiting for a flight.

The Commuter Pant was Rhone’s most popular item by far. So last year it expanded its line with the Commuter Slim, a more contemporary cut that’s even more office-appropriate. Now, Rhone has expanded the Commuter line even further with its new Commuter Jogger.

The Most Versatile Commuter Yet?

The Jogger is made with the same FlexKnit fabric that makes the other gear in the Commuter line so easy to love. It’s soft and comfortable, with a four-way stretch that moves with us. But they have a true tapered fit that’s awesome for the gym or on a bike ride. They’re a bit shorter than standard Commuter pants, with a 29.75-inch inseam across the board. And the ankle zipper makes them even more versatile; we can go tight or relaxed.

They might not be as appropriate for business-casual attire as the other Commuters, but the Joggers have carved a niche in our wardrobe by being versatile, comfortable—and fantastic for quick gym runs or bike rides. If you’re looking for a cozy Saturday pant to handle all your chores, take you to the gym and back, and stay clean and good-looking, Rhone Commuter Joggers will make a fine choice.

With four pockets, they’ve got plenty of portages so we can carry all our stuff—keys, wallet, etc. And the Joggers even have a clever, hidden media pocket tucked into the right-side front pocket, to keep your phone truly locked away. So while they’re great for traveling, chores, and running around town, they’re essential on the bike saddle. Just zip up the pant leg to keep it away from the chain, tuck the phone into the secret media pocket, and we’re off.

So if you’re an active guy who never has time to change and always feels under-dressed, check out the Commuter Joggers from Rhone. They come in three shades—black, navy, and grey—and in waist sizes from 28 to 40 inches.

