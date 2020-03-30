Dress for Outdoor Success in the REI Heritage Collection

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

That whole “urban lumberjack” look is finally petering out for the hipsters. That means it’s once again safe for regular guys to dress like regular guys. The REI Heritage Collection is a vast selection of apparel designed to layer comfortably, work reliably, and look great for years. It’s durable, dependable goods inspired by mountain life.

The REI Heritage Collection Is On Sale Now

This is quality gear. It’s not trendy fashion designed to look rugged; it’s rugged gear designed to look and perform well. That’s it. From boots, jackets, sweaters, and pants to hats, gloves, and more, the REI Heritage Collection is what should be filling your closet this year.

Best of all, there’s a full collection for both men and women. And most of it is bluesign-approved, which means it’s made responsibly and sourced sustainably.

REI knows you want to work hard and enjoy the great outdoors. But it has to be done with respect to the planet, and the environment. That’s why bluesign is so great. The accreditation ensures that the products you buy are top-quality and never skimp or cut corners.

The Heritage Collection adheres to those standards. But it doesn’t hold back on quality or good looks, either. Cozy flannels and fleece are a core part of the collection, as are merino wool sweaters, a ton of shirt-jackets and vests for the shoulder seasons, and plenty of hiking and outdoor and work gear. If you’re looking for the best in adventure outfitting, the REI Heritage Collection should be your first choice.

At REI, it’s easy to get geared up for any outdoor adventure. With gear and apparel for everything from simple hiking to serious climbing, cycling, and more, REI has the goods you need.

Here’s the best part. Right now, a huge portion of the REI Heritage Collection is on sale. That’s right. You can save 50 percent (or more!) right now if you shop the Heritage Collection. And if you’re an REI member, you can save even more.

So head over to REI and check out the Heritage Collection, for men and women. You’ll find everything you need at great prices—many of them marked down 50 percent or more. But you’d better hurry. Many of these deals last only until April 6.

Here are some of our favorites from the REI Heritage Collection.

