Trailsmith Shorts GET IT!

Rugged, stretchy, and with plenty of pockets to keep you supplied, Trailsmith shorts make summer treks as comfortable as they can be. The gusseted crotch helps, too.

Get It: Save up to 51% on Trailsmith Shorts ($27; was $55) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!