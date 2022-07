The Blues GET IT!

Blue tones are just as classic as black, but with added flair and personality. Blue runs such a wide gamut of tones and hues that they can appeal to those looking to make more of a unique statement as well to those who want to stick to a classic navy. A good option for warmer months would be this sharkskin light blue suit from Joseph Abboud.

