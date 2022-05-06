Dress to Impress on Your Vacation With This Flint and Tinder Shirt

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The spring is here and the summer is right behind it. That means you should be planning a trip to get away from it all for a bit. A vacation to a tropical locale would be best, so you can really enjoy the weather. And if you’re gonna go away on a tropical vacay, you should have the Flint and Tinder Duck Paradise Short Sleeve Shirt in your luggage.

Huckberry is always a brand we can rely on. A deep bench of clothing that will make life so much easier for the man that likes to be outside. And the Flint and Tinder Duck Paradise Short Sleeve Shirt is a great shirt for the man that likes to spend time kicking back on the beach.

Right off the bat, the Flint and Tinder Duck Paradise Short Sleeve Shirt is a great-looking shirt. It’s got the tropical vacation vibes you want from a shirt without being too much. It’s not a bright yellow or pink or something. It’s got a more earthy tone while still retaining the island aesthetic you want on your trip.

Maybe the best part of it though is how comfortable and durable it is. Made from a 75%/25% material blend of Tencel and cotton. It gives you the lightweight design you want on these trips and it feels super soft on your skin. You can’t go wrong with having something like this in your life.

Want to get some new gear for your trips this year? Then head on over to Huckberry and pick up the Flint and Tinder Duck Paradise Short Sleeve Shirt right now. It’s got the look and comfort you want. And since it’s from Huckberry, you can be sure it’s durable as hell. Don’t dawdle, pick up this new Huckberry addition right now.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Duck Paradise Short Sleeve Shirt ($78) at Huckberry

