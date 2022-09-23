Style

Dress to Impress With Some High End Accessories From Trafalgar

A well-dressed man knows how important the little details are and this classy buckle will make your belt look even more sophisticated. The plaque buckle alone is a stunning design, but take advantage of the option to personalize it with an engravable monogram that creates a memorable piece.

Get It: Pick up the 25mm Engine Turned Engraved Compression Belt Buckle with Small Loop ($175) at Trafalgar

