Dress to Impress With Some High End Accessories From Trafalgar

Caelen Plaid Embossed RFID Leather Bi-Fold Wallet GET IT!

If you’re a man on the go, you should definitely pick up the Caelen Bi-Fold Wallet. The subtle plaid embossing on the exterior makes this accessory stand out from the rest. Not only does it have more than enough slots and pockets to keep you organized, but it will also help keep your personal information safe from digital pickpocketing with its RFID technology. This wallet makes a thoughtful gift for holidays, birthdays, graduation, and more!

Get It: Pick up the Caelen Plaid Embossed RFID Leather Bi-Fold Wallet ($80) at Trafalgar

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!