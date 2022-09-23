Style

Dress to Impress With Some High End Accessories From Trafalgar

Classic 30mm Cortina Leather Belt
5
Trafalgar 3 / 5

Classic 30mm Cortina Leather Belt

GET IT!

The right belt instantly puts the finishing touch on any outfit, and Trafalgar’s best-selling Cortina Belt is sure to become your new favorite accessory. Handcrafted from full grain leather, it features a sharp, polished buckle that will upgrade your attire. Impress those around you with a classic belt available in multiple color combinations.

Get It: Pick up the Classic 30mm Cortina Leather Belt ($100) at Trafalgar

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style