Dress to Impress With Some High End Accessories From Trafalgar

Classic 30mm Cortina Leather BeltGET IT!
The right belt instantly puts the finishing touch on any outfit, and Trafalgar’s best-selling Cortina Belt is sure to become your new favorite accessory. Handcrafted from full grain leather, it features a sharp, polished buckle that will upgrade your attire. Impress those around you with a classic belt available in multiple color combinations.
Get It: Pick up the Classic 30mm Cortina Leather Belt ($100) at Trafalgar
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top