Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks GET IT!

We’ve still gotta cover up when we head out of the house. And you won’t be as comfortable or stylish as you can be with these face masks from Nordstrom.

Get It: Pick up the Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks ($15; was $25) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!