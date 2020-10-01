Dress Up With Your Pup This Halloween With Costumes From Milk Bone

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you have a dog, you know they have been a big help this year. Being stuck at home during all this stressful nonsense in 2020 was a lot easier with that little furball by your side. So while we all deserve a little bit of fun after all this, they deserve some too. And they can have fun now that Halloween is near.

Halloween is gonna feel a lot different this year. Sadly, that’s just the way it has to be with the way 2020 has thrown a pandemic at us. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun. You can eat plenty of candy and put on some scary movies, all while wearing a costume. And this year, you can get your pup in on the action.

Thanks to the efforts of Milk-Bone, you and your dog can get dressed up this Halloween with a little matching get-up. Nothing too elaborate, but it will definitely get you and the pup in the Halloween spirit. There are three different options for you and your pup to choose from.

The three choices you can choose from are great and very fitting for the season. You can pick the Pumpkin option, the Skeleton option, and the Mouse & Cheese option. Within these options, you will get a face mask for yourself and a bandana to wrap around the pup. Together, you two will be ready to tackle Halloween.

Not only can you choose to pick up one of these costume options, but you can get the pup some treats for Halloween as well. Launching with these costumes is the Trick or Treat Dog Treat Bag 20 Pack. These treats will be the dog’s version of candy so they can enjoy some grub too.

You can pick up these great items right now. They have launched today. So if you want to spend time dressed up in tandem with your pup, no matter the size, check out these options from Milk-Bone below. You two deserve to go a little wild this Halloween.

