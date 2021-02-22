‘Dude With Sign’ Says SAXX Are His Favorite Underwear

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for underwear is never the most exciting part of any man’s life. But it’s a vital aspect, as the boys need the best support they can get. There’s a lot of options out there, but none can measure up to the comfort and support afforded by SAXX Underwear. Don’t trust us? How does the word of “Dude With Sign” sound to you?

That’s right. The internet-famous Seth ‘Dude With Sign’ Phillips has spoken his truth. And that truth is that SAXX Underwear is his favorite kind to wear. You can come to understand why he feels that way when you take a look at the newest episode of #CurveBalls.

What is #CurveBalls? It is a fantastically informative and entertaining web series that SAXX hosts between real men. Each episode is just 2 guys hanging out and talking about why SAXX rules. ‘Dude With Sign’ is apart of the newest episode this week with comedian Carlos “Haha” Davis.

“My balls feel warm, protected, soft, and most of all, they feel safe.” — Seth “Dude with Sign” Phillips

Within this new episode of #CurveBalls, you’ll be falling over with laughter at the gems being dropped by these two guys. Lines like “I saw through a window — it was three stacked heads, like Scooby-Doo, and they’re all watching me [in my underwear]” — Seth “Dude with Sign” Phillips are a dime a dozen in this packed to the gills episode.

Listening to this episode you will truly understand why SAXX makes the best underwear out there. From the super-soft materials that feel like a dream on your skin to the legendarily comfortable BallPark Pouch construction that gives every pair of underwear from SAXX the kind of support every guy’s jewels need.

There are a lot of options on the SAXX website. So much so that it might be hard for you to end up making a decision. To make things a little easier for you guys, we’ve gathered the favorites from “Dude With Sign” and “Haha”. We’ve tried them out and we can say from personal experience that these guys are right on the money with the greatness of these underwear options.

So if you are looking to greatly improve the selection of your underwear drawer, then you need to check out the options that have greatly impressed “Dude With Sign” and “Haha” below. When you get ahold of a pair, you’ll never look back at your old underwear again,

“The most comfortable underwear I’ve ever had. They keep my jewels in pocket.” — Carlos “HaHa” Davis

