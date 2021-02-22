‘Dude With Sign’ Says SAXX Are His Favorite Underwear

Hot Shot Boxer Brief GET IT!

Another “Dude With Sign” favorite is the Hot Shot Boxer Brief. These are the first cooling pair of underwear from SAXX. So in addition to the comfort that is evergreen from SAXX thanks to the BallPark Pouch, you will stay nice and cool when the weather starts heating up. Thanks to the DropTemp Tech that these are made with, the body’s natural evaporative cooling capacity will increase. Not only that, but these are made mesh panels to increase airflow so your body will dry off and cool off in no time. Get ready to beat the heat this spring and summer with a pair of these briefs.

Get It: Pick up the Hot Shot Boxer Brief ($38) at SAXX

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!