Style

‘Dude With Sign’ Says SAXX Are His Favorite Underwear

Undercover Boxer Brief
4
SAXX 4 / 4

Undercover Boxer Brief

GET IT!

“Haha” is also a big fan of the Undercover Boxer Brief and for good cause. This is SAXX’s version of cotton underwear. And not just any cotton. Super soft cotton-modal blend that will keep you relaxed all day long. Which you’ll want to do when you get these on. These are ideal for all-day, everyday use. Pick up a pair and get yourself a new favorite pair now.

Get It: Pick up the Undercover Boxer Brief ($28) at SAXX

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_300x490
More from Style