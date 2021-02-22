‘Dude With Sign’ Says SAXX Are His Favorite Underwear

Volt Boxer Brief GET IT!

Looking for a new pair of underwear to put on for your workouts? Then you’ll want to pick up the Volt Boxer Briefs. They fit like a dream, protect the boys with the BallPark Pouch design, and breathe so well you won’t end up feeling bogged down during a workout. There’s a reason why “Haha” loves them so much. You can get in on the action too.

Get It: Pick up the Volt Boxer Brief ($33) at SAXX

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!