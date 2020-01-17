Eastern Mountain Sports Has Jackets On Sale Up To 70% Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The winter is here and it is gonna be brutally cold for the foreseeable future. Months and months of nonstop nonsense when you leave the house. When you do leave your home, you are gonna want to bundle up and protect yourself from the elements. Even if it’s simply just going to work.

You are gonna want to bundle up if you leave the home, but you are gonna really want to bundle up if you are heading for extended periods of time. If you like to go out for hikes or you are going jogging. It will become even more important to do so if the weather includes freezing rain or snow.

Jackets that can handle the responsibility of protecting you from the winter elements can cost a little bit of money. They need to be well made and durable as all get out. It also wouldn’t hurt if it looks pretty good as well.

Luckily for all you folks who are not big fans of freezing when they leave the home, Eastern Mountain Sports (EMS) has a big ole sale on jackets this weekend. The sales prices are huge and they get even better when you use coupon code OUTLET20, which will take an additional 20 percent off that sales price.

When you look through the EMS site and see what kind of great jackets are available, these prices are too good to ignore. So if you need a new jacket, EMS has you covered. And to save you some time, we have collected some of our favorite jackets in the sale below for you to take a gander at.

If you want to go through the entirety of the sale, check out EMS here.

