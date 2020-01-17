Eastern Mountain Sports Has Jackets On Sale Up To 70% Off

EMS Compass Utility Jacket GET IT!

On those bright and sunny days when you go out for a hike or a run, you want a lightweight piece of fashion like this one. It’s easy to wear without hindering your mobility. The cold will stay away with the nylon it is made with. And this sale has dropped it down so low that it really can’t be ignored.

Get It: Pick up the EMS Compass Utility Jacket ($24 with coupon code OUTLET20; was $100) at EMS

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!