Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Puffy eyes and eye wrinkles aren’t inevitable. They are not a sad fact of life. Sure, they happen to all of us, but that doesn’t mean you have to just accept them. You can fight puffy eyes and wrinkles—in just one minute per day.

It’s true. Make LaRoche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Retinol Serum part of your daily grooming regimen. You’ll watch your eye wrinkles disappear in a matter of months, and see your puffy eyes tighten up and go away in minutes.

Redermic R is a proven, tested, and trusted anti-aging formula that visibly reduces wrinkles in the upper lip and forehead, and can help eliminate crow’s feet. And it’s made for men and women, without fragrant perfumes and oils. It firms and tightens skin with pure retinol, to visibly reduce wrinkles.

And it really works. Thousands of LaRoche-Posay customers of both sexes swear by it, and trust Redermic R ($57) to help them look younger. No, it’s not cheap—but the products that really work rarely are. This isn’t a gimmick or fad; it’s science, with proven results. It’s a high-concentration, medical aging solution. And it can work for you.

How Does Redermic R Work?

The exclusive retinol booster in Redermic R elevates the wrinkle-fighting formula in retinol, while reducing the skin discomfort that’s associated with some retinols. It increases the retinol’s effectiveness, and jacks up its potency and timeline, making it work fast—far better than retinol alone. Micro-exfoliating lipo-hydroxy acid provides cell-by-cell surface exfoliation, to smooth away and visibly reduce wrinkles.

Just take one minute to apply it every morning or evening on your face, neck, or around our eyes. You can use Redermic R with a moisturizer to not only help it spread around a larger area, but you’ll make it last longer. Just put it on after you shave in the morning, or at night when you brush your teeth.

And use it regularly. Like a lot of anti-aging products, Redermic R only works as long as you use it—and for as long as you use it. Stop, or only apply it once in a while, and you probably only notice a temporary difference. Make it part of your daily regimen, and you’ll watch the years melt off your face—and stay gone.

With products like these, you get what you pay for. If you’ve tried fast fixes and miracle lotions or oils to little or no visible effect, stop messing around. Get Redermic R, and watch eye wrinkles and bags disappear.

Check out all these great products and gear we recommend for Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

9 Great Products to Keep Your Skin & Face Hydrated as the Weather Gets Colder

The Best Standing Desks You Can Actually Afford

No More Pocket Bulge! This Slim RFID-blocking Wallet Is Amazon’s #1 Seller