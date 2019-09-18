Embrace the Crocodile—Sporty Style at the Massive Lacoste Men’s Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Croc is back! Not that the legendary sportswear brand ever went away. But Lacoste has just unleashed a huge blowout sale that’s got us pretty psyched. And we’re ready to embrace the Crocodile.

Yes, Lacoste still crafts the perfect polo shirt, and of course there are plenty of those on sale right now at 30-40 percent off. But there’s a lot more to be had as well—including a great selection of jackets, shoes, watches, bags, and discounts up to 50 percent off.

Pick up one of the iconic Lacoste polos, either long- or short-sleeve with the green crocodile emblazoned on the chest, and personalize your polo with a four-letter monogram, free of charge! This is too sweet a deal to pass up.

But it’s way more than just the legendary polo. You can get amazing Lacoste sweats, coats, track jackets, and more right now at tremendous savings. And at Lacoste, you get free shipping on all orders over $49 and free returns on any and all orders.

Perhaps You Thought It Was An Alligator?

So how did Lacoste become known as the Crocodile shirt? It’s an interesting story. According to a 2013 article in Smithsonian, Frenchman René Lacoste was a superstar tennis player in the 1920s. In fact, in ’26 and ’27 Lacoste was ranked number one in the world, and during his career he won seven Grand Slams. For reasons that remain murky, he was affectionately known to his fans and the French media as “The Crocodile.”

Not only did Lacoste embrace that nickname, but he also had a logo of the reptile embroidered onto his blazer. In 1926, Lacoste sported the shirt when he played in the U.S. Open. In the Gatsby Era of New York City’s Jazz Age in the 1920’s, “The Crocodile” became Lacoste’s brand long before there was such a thing.

When Lacoste retired from tennis in the 1930s, he started the company La Chemise Lacoste to produce and sell crocodile-emblazoned tennis shirts. The shirt made its way to the United States in 1952, thanks to a partnership with the British brand Izod of London. Famous men like JFK, President Dwight Eisenhower, and Bing Crosby were all spotted sporting the crocodile (usually on the golf course), and the shirts caught on.

In the 80s the Izod Lacoste polo shirt ended up in the book The Official Preppy Handbook, and its reputation was established—along with the incorrect “alligator” moniker. Izod and Lacoste parted ways in 1993, but the Crocodile is still Lacoste’s logo.

And right now, you can get your body into that legendary logo. With free monograms! Plus, get free shipping on orders over $49, and free returns anytime. Embrace the crocodile; start here at this massive Lacoste sale.