Long-sleeve L.12.12 Polo Shirt GET IT!

There are 12 colors of the iconic Lacoste polo available—but only this deep green and a navy blue are on sale. That should dissuade you from jumping on this deal right now, though. The long-sleeve version of Lacoste’s classic polo has long been one of our favorite twists on the crocodile. Free monogramming is available.

Get It: Save 30% on a Long-sleeve L.12.12 Polo Shirt ($69; was $100) at Lacoste