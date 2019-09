SPORT Fleece Sweatpants GET IT!

These killer joggers feature a sporty colorblock stripe down each leg. The black (shown) and navy feature a white stripe, while the classic grey has a navy stripe. Crafted in soft, comfortable fleece, these all-purpose sweatpants have ribbed accents at the ankles and an elasticized waistband with drawstring. The crocodile relaxes on the right thigh.

