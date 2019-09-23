Last night at the 71st Emmy Awards, Game of Thrones ended its reign by winning the Emmy for Best Drama Series, which most people saw coming. But besides waving goodbye to ratings giants, the rest of the night was full of surprises. Jason Bateman took home a trophy for directing, while Fleabag walked away with four awards out of five nominations, beating out Veep for Best Comedy Series. Yes, some of the wins we could see coming from miles away. But often, the Emmys felt fresh and surprising, awarding underdogs and new series between the long-running network behemoths.

This year’s Emmy Awards were all about standing out, and nowhere was that theme more apparent than on the red carpet. Gold jackets, capes, and kilts (kilts!) stood out among the sea of suits and ties. The night’s best-dressed guys challenged the status quo by refusing to wear the black-jacket, white-dress-shirt combo we all thought was written in stone.

Of course, you can still rock a standard tux if you’d like, but these 10 Emmy contenders showed us that a man can and should get some color in his wardrobe—and maybe an absurdly big hat. Here’s some picks for the most stylish looks of the night.