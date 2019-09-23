Billy Porter

Billy Porter has never worn an uninteresting outfit. This year, he rocked the red carpet with a custom pinstripe Michael Kors suit, fully bedazzled with thousands of crystals. He towered over the competition in black platform heels, and atop his head, Porter wore a wonderfully asymmetrical hat so large that it probably had its own reserved seating. Even if you thought the swooping black headwear was too much, there’s no denying that the rest of his ensemble kills. The star of FX’s Pose, about the underground ballroom scene in 1980s New York, took home an Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series last night, becoming the first openly gay black man to do so.